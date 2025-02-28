Northview Lady Chiefs Top The Tate Aggies 6-1 (With Gallery)

The 1A Northview Lady Chiefs defeated the 6A Tate Aggies 6-1 Thursday night in Cantonment.

Avery Stuckey led the Chiefs at the plate with a double scoring three runs in the top of the sixth. Mikayla McAnally, Bailey Burkette, and Kylee Langham each recorded two hits for NHS.

Jamison Gilman earned the win for Northvale, giving up three hits and one run in four innings while walking none and striking out two. Mikayla McAnally stepping into the circle for three innings of shutout ball in relief for the Chiefs.

Blakely Campbell, Amburleigh Laird, Kara Wine, and Peyton Womack had one hit each for Tate. Laird had one RBI on a double in the bottom of the first.

Womack took the loss for the Aggies, giving up six runs (three earned) in five hits over two innings while walking three and striking out none. Jordan Smith led in the circle for Tate, surrendering four hits and no runs in five innings, walking one and striking out one.

The Lady Aggies will travel to West Florida Friday night, while the Lady Chiefs will have their turn with West Florida next Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



