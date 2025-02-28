Northview Lady Chiefs Top The Tate Aggies 6-1 (With Gallery)

February 28, 2025

The 1A Northview Lady Chiefs defeated the 6A Tate Aggies 6-1 Thursday night in Cantonment.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Avery Stuckey led the Chiefs at the plate with a double scoring three runs in the top of the sixth. Mikayla McAnally, Bailey Burkette, and Kylee Langham each recorded two hits for NHS.

Jamison Gilman earned the win for Northvale, giving up three hits and one run in four innings while walking none and striking out two. Mikayla McAnally stepping into the circle for three innings of shutout ball in relief for the Chiefs.

Blakely Campbell, Amburleigh Laird, Kara Wine, and Peyton Womack had one hit each for Tate. Laird had one RBI on a double in the bottom of the first.

Womack took the loss for the Aggies, giving up six runs (three earned) in five hits over two innings while walking three and striking out none. Jordan Smith led in the circle for Tate, surrendering four hits and no runs in five innings, walking one and striking out one.

The Lady Aggies will travel to West Florida Friday night, while the Lady Chiefs will have their turn with West Florida next Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 