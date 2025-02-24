New Escambia EMS Strategy Aims to Enhance North Escambia Response Times

Currently, North Escambia EMS crews report to work at the Walnut Hill Fire Station or EMS “Post 50″ on Industrial Boulevard in Century. But that will soon change.

“The intent is not taking ambulances from up there,” Escambia EMS Director Chris Watts said. “The only change is going to be where they’re physically deployed out of…there’s some limitations with having the crews report directly to Century and Walnut Hill to start their day.”

Under the new plan, EMS crews that will work in the northern part of Escambia County will report to work at the main EMS headquarters on W Street and then drive an ambulance north to either Century or Walnut Hill.

“Some of the issues that we’ve run into is when you have people call out sick or can’t get to work,” Watts said, citing January’s ice and snow as an example. There are also situations, he said, when a crew could currently arrive to work Century or Walnut Hill to find that there’s no ambulance because it’s on a transport to Pensacola. If that same crew had reported to Post 10, they would have had an ambulance to take north.

Expansion of EMS Services in North Escambia

Upcoming changes also include plans for a third North Escambia ambulance that will station in McDavid or Molino. “Probably Molino just, so it’s a little bit further south, which provides a little bit better coverage for the North End of the county, especially where we’re starting to get more and more development as we, you know, move north of Cantonment.”

Watts is quick to admit that a crew destined for Walnut Hill, Century or Molino might come on duty at W Street and then get dispatched to an urgent call elsewhere in Pensacola.

“If that is the case, the intent is that the night shift hasn’t gone home yet and they’re still in the north end,” Watts said, explaining that start times for northern crews will be staggered. “So, you are still not eliminating coverage. It’s not like we are going to abandon (the north end) and bring everybody back to Post 10 off W Street and then deploy resources….After they get up there, then we can bring the night crews down.”

New Partnership with Newman’s Ambulance Service

In addition, Escambia County has a new agreement in place with Newman’s Ambulance Services, the oldest privately owned ambulance company in Alabama and the second oldest privately owned service in the United States.

Newmans’ Ambulances units are now staging at the Flomaton Fire Station, just across the line from Century. Watts said they have agreed to accept Florida calls when a Century or Walnut Hill unit is unavailable.

Watts said he is confident that EMS response will improve in North Escambia. He said the new plan and schedule will be evaluated once it goes into effect in March, and he will make adjustments, if needed, to address any problems that arise.

Pictured: Escambia County EMS ambulance on scene at calls in North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.