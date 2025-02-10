Jay Home Heavily Damaged By Fire That Claimed Life Of Pet

A residential structure fire heavily damaged a home near Jay Sunday afternoon.

The midday fire in the 2800 block of Highway 4 near Shell Road caused heavy damage and claimed the life of one pet, according to officials.

The Jay, Allentown, Berrydale, and Century fire departments responded, along with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

