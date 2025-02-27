Grand Opening Date Set For Nine Mile Aldi Store

A ribbon cutting has been set for the new Aldi store at 312 East Nine Mile Road.

Aldi will cut the ribbon on Thursday, March 13 at 9:30 a.m. — 30 minutes before opening time. Customers will be allowed to enter the store immediately following the ceremony. The store will also have giveaways and other grand opening perks.

Aldi will be open for shopping on Wednesday, March 12 for a sneak peak.

In March 2024, the Germany-based Aldi completed the purchase of all Winn Dixie stores, recently selling about 170 Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s locations back to Southeastern Grocers.

The former Nine Mile road Winn-Dixie store closed for renovations in late September.

Aldi said earlier this month that expects to open 225 new stores in the U.S. during 2025, partly by converting some of the Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s locations.