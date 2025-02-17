Florida Gas Prices Decline Average Of 14 Centrs In The Past Week

Florida gas prices declined 14 cents last week, according to AAA. Sunday’s state average was $3.03 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since December, and 2 cents less than the previous 2025 low.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.89. A low of $2.71 was available on East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The low-price Sunday night in North Escambia was $2.79 at stations on Highway 20 in Cantonment.

“Oil prices are trading on the lower end of the range they’ve been in for the past few months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This has enabled gas prices to also slip to the lower end of the range they’ve recently been priced at. However, Florida gas prices have been erratic and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see an uptick this week.”