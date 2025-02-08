FHP Seeks Passenger That Fled Following Fatal Escambia County Crash

February 8, 2025

A fatal crash early Friday morning on Millview Road has left one man dead and authorities searching for answers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Pensacola man was driving a Ford pickup north on Millview Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail on the west shoulder. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries.

Investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding a passenger who fled the scene without rendering aid or notifying law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or troopers at *FHP.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 