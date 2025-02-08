Ernest Ward Eagles Triumph Over Bailey Bulldogs In Middle School Volleyball

The Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles soared to victory over the Bailey Middle School Bulldogs this week in middle school volleyball matchups.

In the JV game, the Eagles dominated with a straight-set win, taking the match 25-21, 25-12.

The varsity matchup was a nail-biter, with both teams battling hard. Ernest Ward claimed the first set 25-16, but Bailey fought back to take the second 25-21. In the decisive third set, the Eagles held their ground and secured the win 15-11, sealing their victory for the night.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.