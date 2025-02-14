Escambia Voters May Again Be Asked If The School Superintendent Should Be Elected Or Appointed

Voters in Escambia County could once against be asked to decide if the school superintendent should be elected or appointed.

In 2018, Escambia County voters narrowly approved a ballot referendum for an appointed superintendent, with 50.36 voting yes and 49.64 percent voting now. This was the sixth time voters had considered the idea of an appointed superintendent in the county; all of the other attempts failed.

Now. District 5 school board member Tom Harrell wants to put the issue back on the ballot in 2028.

Harrell proposed a resolution for next week’s board meeting to place it on the ballot in 2026, later changing that to 2028 during a Thursday school board workshop.

Harrell said she as he was campaigning for office last year, he heard an overwhelming majority of people in the district wanted a return to an elected superintendent. He said that was no reflection on current Superintendent Keith Leonard, noting that Leonard has done an outstanding job and will hopefully be in office for some time to come.

“I feel very strongly about this,” Harrell, who campaigned on a return to an elected superintendent, said. “The county, I think, feels very strongly. There’s never anything wrong with letting the people decide. When you have a democracy, it’s all about people making decisions.”

“Deep down in my heart, having been here in this district for 60 years, that’s what the people of this district want,” Harrell added. “It’s the right time; it’s the right thing to do.”

Leonard said he would run the district the same whether elected or appointed.

“Would I change how I do business if I were appointed or elected? No,” Leonard said. “I would do business exactly the same way.”

District 3 school board member David Williams said he will not support the referendum because the district is currently doing well with an appointed superintendent, a sentiment echoed by District 4 member Carissa Bergosh.

District 2 member Paul Fetsko said he would support the referendum if it coincided with the 2028 Presidential Primary with an anticipated higher turnout that midterms will bring in 2026. And District 1 member David Adams also voiced his support; Adams made a similar proposal in 2023, but it was rejected by the board 3-2.

“We can’t have it both. Either we are happy with the appointed, and everybody’s up here praising the appointed right now,” Williams said after the discussion. “But yet we are voting to go elected. I just don’t understand that.”

The school board attorney will work on the resolution to return to the school board in April. If the school board approves the referendum proposal to allow voters to again choose between and elected or appointed school superintendent, it will be sent to the Escambia County Commission to be placed on the ballot.