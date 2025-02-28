Escambia Schools Plan To ‘Unplug’ Next Friday

Escambia County Public Schools will observe ‘National Day of Unplugging’ across all campuses on next Friday, March 7.

In order to draw attention to the serious mental and social harm addiction to technology causes for our youth in the United States, ECPS will take a day to ‘unplug’ and focus on intentional personal interaction. Schools are encouraged to promote activities which bring students together, without technology.

“It’s a small step, but an important one,” said ECPS Superintendent of Schools Keith Leonard. “Actually, this idea came from our Student Advisory Council, who collectively saw reliance on technology as a real problem at their schools. We are proud they recognized this and wanted to do something about it.”