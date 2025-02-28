Escambia Schools Plan To ‘Unplug’ Next Friday

February 28, 2025

Escambia County Public Schools will observe ‘National Day of Unplugging’ across all campuses on next Friday, March 7.

In order to draw attention to the serious mental and social harm addiction to technology causes for our youth in the United States, ECPS will take a day to ‘unplug’ and focus on intentional personal interaction.  Schools are encouraged to promote activities which bring students together, without technology.

“It’s a small step, but an important one,” said ECPS Superintendent of Schools Keith Leonard.  “Actually, this idea came from our Student Advisory Council, who collectively saw reliance on technology as a real problem at their schools. We are proud they recognized this and wanted to do something about it.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 