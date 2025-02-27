Escambia County Corrections Department Receives State’s Highest Level Of Accreditation

The Escambia County Corrections Department has been awarded the Excelsior Status, the most prestigious achievement in Florida accreditation, for the third consecutive time by the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission.

The Escambia County Corrections Department has been an accredited agency for over 20 years, having obtained its initial certification in October 2003. Accreditation is a voluntary independent review process that demonstrates the agency’s commitment to complying with FCAC’s 261 accreditation standards.

Excelsior Status is the FCAC’s highest form of recognition for continued excellence in the field of corrections accreditation. To achieve Excelsior status, a Florida agency must have achieved initial accredited status and then achieve five successful re-accreditation assessments without conditions. Assessments are conducted at three-year intervals; therefore, the Excelsior process takes approximately 15 years for an agency to acquire.

“Maintaining the high standards of accreditation is an accomplishment in itself,” Escambia County Corrections Chief William R. Powell said. “However, the dedication and devotion that staff demonstrate in upholding these high standards are what truly matters. Congratulations to all Escambia County Corrections staff in this achievement. It could not be accomplished without everyone’s commitment to excellence.”