Escambia (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson Named Alabama Sheriff Of The Year

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson has received the 2025 Alabama Sheriffs Association Sheriff of the Year Award.

Jackson was nominated for his heroic actions that occurred in 2023 when Sheriff Jackson rescued four people that had become stranded on Burnt Corn Creek in rising flood waters. The children were found clinging to tree limbs, and Jackson rescued them with the aid of a jet ski.

Jackson was also recognized for his leadership and service as the Escambia County Sheriff. A graduate of T.R Miller High School, he was elected to his first term as sheriff in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Jackson previously served with the Brewton Police Department, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

He is a graduate of the National Sheriffs’ Institute and the FBI National Academy and an FBI-LEDDA Trilogy Award winner. In 2024, Jackson was awarded the Medal of Valor Award by the National Sheriffs’ Association. He is also a member of the Brewton Rotary Club where he serves as past president. He currently serves as second vice president for the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

“Sheriff Jackson not only serves his county but is always eager to assist other Alabama Sheriffs when called upon,” Huey Hoss Mack, executive director of the Sheriff’s Association, said.

Pictured: Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson (right) was awarded the 2025 Alabama Sheriffs Association Sheriff of the Year Award. The award was presented by Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, president of the Sheriffs

Association, at the annual winter meeting in Hoover, AL. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.