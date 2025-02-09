Emergency Dispatcher Gerry Steege Named Escambia Employee Of The Month

Gerry Steege, emergency communications dispatcher in the Escambia County Emergency Communications Division has been named the county’s February 2025 Employee of the Month.

“Thank you for recognizing my hard work,” said Steege. “I’m honored to be chosen as Employee of the Month. I’m so glad to be part of Emergency Communications. I appreciate the recognition and will continue to push for excellence. It’s motivating to see my contributions valued. Thank you so much again.”

As an emergency communications dispatcher, Steege dispatches fire and EMS units while maintaining constant communication with responders, processing 9-1-1 calls, and providing lifesaving pre-arrival and post-dispatch instructions.

Steege has served as a dedicated volunteer firefighter with the Walnut Hill Fire Department. Due to his service and extensive knowledge of Walnut Hill and the surrounding communities, Steege was able to provide vital information to Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS during the recent snowstorm that helped fire rescue and EMS units navigate hazardous roadways.

“Throughout the heavy snowstorm that blanketed Escambia County, Gerry’s knowledge of the North Escambia communities and its roadways proved critical as EMS and fire crews responded to emergency calls,” said Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “His years of service as a firefighter in Walnut Hill extended to his role as a first responder in Emergency Communications as a dispatcher. We are grateful for his steadfastness to the citizens of Escambia County.”

Outside of his normal dispatch and volunteer firefighting duties, Steege has taken on additional equipment replacement projects, including his research, procurement, and installation of the necessary replacement parts for outdated Emergency Communications consoles resulting in significant cost savings for Escambia County taxpayers.

“Gerry’s dedication and extra effort in researching and installing replacement parts for Emergency Communications consoles not only saved Escambia County money but also highlighted his value as a team member who goes above and beyond,” said Emergency Communications Chief Andrew Hamilton. “We are proud to recognize one of our own who contributes so much behind the scenes.”

Pictured top: Gerry Steege with his family, alongside Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore (second from left) and Communications Deputy Chief Mark Carter (left). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.