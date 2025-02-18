Driver’s License, Tag, Tax Collector Services Available Thursday In Century

February 18, 2025

Driver’s license and other tax collector services will be available in Century on Thursday.

The Escambia County Tax Collector will be at the:

  • Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century on Thursday, February 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mobile Licensing and Identification Office (MILO) is a fully functional tax collector office on wheels, offering a range of services. The mobile unit provides a convenient method to renew a driver license, obtain a replacement driver license, conversion/reciprocation of out-of-state license, change a name or address on a current driver license or identification card, and get a first-time identification card. In addition to licensing services, the mobile unit also provides an opportunity to renew or replace a vehicle registration, receive a parking placard, transfer a title, pay property taxes, and apply for a business tax receipt. Written and driving tests are not available from the MILO unit.

The Billy G. Courthouse is at 7500 North Century Boulevard.

Pictured: The Escambia Tax Collector’s MILO at the Walnut Hill Community Center. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

