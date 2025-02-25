Community Health Fair To Offer Free Services In Jay On March 8

The Northwest Florida Rural Health Network is hosting a Community Health Fair on Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Jay First Baptist Church Family Life Center, located at 14113 Alabama Street in Jay.

This free event will feature vendor health booths, door prizes, and giveaways aimed at promoting community wellness. Residents will have the opportunity to connect with health professionals, learn about available resources, and receive valuable health information.

For more information, contact the Northwest Florida Rural Health Network at (850) 675-4787 or email keithstrickling@nwfrhn.org.