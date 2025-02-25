Community Health Fair To Offer Free Services In Jay On March 8

February 25, 2025

The Northwest Florida Rural Health Network is hosting a Community Health Fair on Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Jay First Baptist Church Family Life Center, located at 14113 Alabama Street in Jay.

This free event will feature vendor health booths, door prizes, and giveaways aimed at promoting community wellness. Residents will have the opportunity to connect with health professionals, learn about available resources, and receive valuable health information.

For more information, contact the Northwest Florida Rural Health Network at (850) 675-4787 or email keithstrickling@nwfrhn.org.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 