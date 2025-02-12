Cantonment Man Charged With Felony Domestic Violence Battery By Strangulation

A Cantonment man has been charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation of a woman.

Kelley Rashad Liston Thoms, 35, was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the victim showed injuries consistent with her allegation that Thomas grabbed her by the neck with his right hand until she could not breathe. She said Thomas had tried to start a fire in a fireplace while stating that he would burn the house down, according to an arrest report, after a verbal altercation evolved and they began to break each other’s possessions.

Thomas told deputies that he did not try to burn the house down, but he forgot that the fireplace was “clogged”. He said that he did not put hand on or choke the victim and she tried to kick him several times, the report continues.

In their report, a deputy noted that there was smoke in the house, a hole in the living room wall, and the residence was in disarray. He also noted that alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.