Boil Water Notice Issued For Ernie Road, In The 4000 Block Of Hwy 196

Molino Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice following the repair of broken water main.

The notice is in effect until further notice for Molino Utilities customers on all of Ernie Road and customers between 4025 Highway 196 and 4460 Highway 196

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For any additional information, contact the utility at (850) 587-5538.

This story will be updated with the boil water notice is lifted.