Boil Water Notice Issued For Ernie Road, In The 4000 Block Of Hwy 196

February 10, 2025

Molino Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice following the repair of broken water main.

The notice is in effect until further notice for Molino Utilities customers on all of Ernie Road and customers between 4025 Highway 196 and 4460 Highway 196

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For any additional information, contact the utility at (850) 587-5538.

This story will be updated with the boil water notice is lifted.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 