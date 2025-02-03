Tate High Students Place In Regional HOSA Competition

Tate High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) students competed at regionals and had numerous first place winners and qualifiers for the state competition in April.

They were:

Kaylyn Weiss: First Place – Behavioral Health

Dalila Whalen: Second Place – Behavioral Health

Jax Hardnack: First Place – Clinical Nursing

Aiden Ledbetter and Bode Smith – Third Place – Forensic Science

Alysen Garske – Second Place – Medical Law and Ethics

Lily Treick – First Place (third year in a row) – Nursing Assisting

Emma Nigam – First Place – Occupational Therapy

Caelynne Walter – First Place – Research Poster

Talia Smith – First Place – Vet Science