Tate High Students Place In Regional HOSA Competition
February 22, 2025
Tate High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) students competed at regionals and had numerous first place winners and qualifiers for the state competition in April.
They were:
Kaylyn Weiss: First Place – Behavioral Health
Dalila Whalen: Second Place – Behavioral Health
Jax Hardnack: First Place – Clinical Nursing
Aiden Ledbetter and Bode Smith – Third Place – Forensic Science
Alysen Garske – Second Place – Medical Law and Ethics
Lily Treick – First Place (third year in a row) – Nursing Assisting
Emma Nigam – First Place – Occupational Therapy
Caelynne Walter – First Place – Research Poster
Talia Smith – First Place – Vet Science
