NorthEscambia Publisher Named One Of Escambia County’s Most Influential People

The Pensacola Independent News has released their 2025 Inweekly Power List — their ranking of the most powerful and influential people in Escambia County.

Only one person that works primarily in the North Escambia area was named to the list — NorthEscambia.com publisher William Reynolds for the 13th consecutive year.

University of West Florida President Martha Saunders tops this year’s list.

To view this year’s Inweekly Power List edition, click here.

Pictured: Belle Bear was at the top of the 2025 Inweekly Power List. Courtesy image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.