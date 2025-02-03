County, Sheriff’s Office Again Warning About Those Toll Scam Text Messages

February 23, 2025

The county and sheriff’s office are once again warning residents about fraudulent toll messages.

Escambia County and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office have received reports of fraudulent text messages targeting the public from persons claiming to represent SunPass.The messages are requesting prompt payment to avoid fees and contain a link to a fraudulent website in an attempt to collect information.

Escambia County or Sunpass does not send text messages to SunPass or Pensacola Beach Annual Pass holders seeking information or action regarding their account balances or fees owed.

SunPass does not ask customers via text to make a payment or to take immediate action on their account. Messages from SunPass will come from the following email address or text number:

