Century Reclassifies Assistant As Deputy Town Clerk, Discusses Salaries

The Town of Century has reclassified employee Mallory Walker’s position from administrative assistant to deputy town clerk on a split vote.

Council member Henry Cunningham voted against the move recommended by interim Mayor Alicia Johnson, who said it was important to cross train employees to be at the ready if a position opens. Johnson said Walker had essentially done of the job of town clerk for month after the departure of town clerk Leslie Howington in April 2024.

Johnson proposed an hourly increase of $5 for Walker from her current $14.39, which was called “aggressive” by Council President Dynette Lewis.

The council ultimately settled on $18 an hour after reviewing the salaries of other deputy town clerks in the area.

Johnson sai the town needs to increase wages and move employees away from near-minimum age salaries. Florida’s minimum wage is currently $13 an hour, and some Century employees are at just $14.16.

“I’d like to recommend that we keep in mind that our valued employees can go to McDonald’s and make the same amount of money just flipping a hamburger. I think that’s inappropriate,” the interim mayor said, adding that the town risks losing employees to other municipalities offering higher salaries.

Pictured: Mallory Walker, a Century administrative assistant at the time, performs town clerk duties by taking minutes during a September 2024 town council meeting. NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.