Friends Of The Library Winter Book Sale Going On Through Sunday

February 22, 2025

The annual Friends of the West Florida Public Library’s Winter Book Sale is continuing through Sunday in downtown Pensacola.

The book sale, which benefits libraries across the county, will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday with all book prices half-off.

On Sunday, the sale will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a $7 bag sale — all the books that will fit in a provided bag for just $7.

The book sale is at the Friends of the Downtown Pensacola Library at 239 North Spring Street.

File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 