1A Northview Lady Chiefs Fall To Defending 6A State Champion Pace

February 19, 2025

The 1A Northview Lady Chiefs opened their season with a 3-0 loss on the road at Pace, defending 6A state champions.

Jamison Gilman started in the circle for the Lady Chiefs, giving up two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out five in five innings. Mikayla McAnally closed, allowing one hit and one run while striking out one and walking none in one inning.

Gilman went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Chiefs for their only hit of the night.

Up next, Northview will be at Pensacola Catholic Thursday night.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

