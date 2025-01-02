Meet The New Year’s Baby At Pensacola’s Ascension Sacred Heart

January 2, 2025

Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola welcome their New Year’s Baby early Wednesday morning.

Everly was one of at least seven babies born at the hospital on New Year’s Day.

Everly was born to Maegan Mapoles and Brian Allen of Pensacola at 12:09 a.m.

Maegan went into labor on New Year’s Eve, which just happens to be her birthday.

Comments

One Response to “Meet The New Year’s Baby At Pensacola’s Ascension Sacred Heart”

  1. Debbie on January 2nd, 2025 3:48 am

    Congratulations mom and dad ! Such a beautiful baby and all that hair !!!





