Extreme Freezing Weather — Protecting Pets, Plants, Pipes And Other Tips

With freezing weather, take necessary precautions to protect pipes, pets and plants, and check on elderly friends and neighbors.

The low Tuesday night is forecast to be 15 degrees in North Escambia.

Here are ways to stay safe during cold temperatures, courtesy of the American Red Cross:

Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing body heat.

Know the signs of hypothermia — confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. If someone has these symptoms, they should get immediate medical attention.

Watch for symptoms of frostbite including numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness or waxy feeling skin.

Bring the pets indoors. If that’s not possible, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.

Avoid frozen pipes — run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent them from freezing. Keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night to help avoid freezing pipes.

Do not use a stove or oven to heat the home.

Space heaters should sit on a level, hard surface and anything flammable should be kept at least three feet away.

If using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.

Turn off space heaters and make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.

And here are a few extra details and tips from ECUA on protecting pipes against the freeze: