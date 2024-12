One Injured In Highway 29 Crash Near Roberts Road

At least one person was reportedly injured in a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 29 north of Roberts Road.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. near Ronny’s Car Wash, backup up traffic on Highway 29 southbound.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.