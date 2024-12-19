Here’s Your Sign: Century Approves New $35,000 Electronic Message Center

The Town of Century is purchasing a new $35,000 sign to be placed outside the town hall and library.

The town council voted this week to approve the purchase from Plastic Arts Signs in Pensacola for the new sign, which includes an electronic message center. According to an agenda item by Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr., the sign will “enhance community visibility and branding” with a more modern design than the town’s current brick and non-functioning electronic sign. The existing brick sign will be removed.

Gomez said the town has been in discussions with the West Florida Public Libraries, a system owned and operated by Escambia County, about potential cost sharing for the sign. The county nor the library system have yet approved any funding for the project.

Century received a second quote on the project from Built Rite Signs for $68,000.

In the town council’s agenda pack, council members received the conceptual image below. However, the agenda nor Gomez were clear which company provided the design image.

Early last month, the town spent over $11,000 for parking lot sealant, striping and parking lot signage (such as handicap signs, not the roadside marquee sign) replacement.

The parking lot project and the sign will be funded with American Rescue Plan funds.

Pictured top: Signage outside the Century Town Hall and Escambia County’s library as seen Tuesday night. The electronic sign has not functioned in a long time. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.