Tate Baseball Fall Halloween Costume Game Is Today

October 16, 2024

Tate High Aggies Baseball will host their annual Fall Baseball Halloween Game this evening.

At 5 p.m., it’s trunk or treat with the players, and the exhibition games begins at 6 p.m. with players in full costume.

Child, hot dogs, and treats will be available.

Admission is $1. There will be games and prizes between innings.

Kids are invited to wear their costumes.

Pictured: The 2022 Tate Baseball Halloween game. File photos.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 