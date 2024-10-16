Tate Baseball Fall Halloween Costume Game Is Today
October 16, 2024
Tate High Aggies Baseball will host their annual Fall Baseball Halloween Game this evening.
At 5 p.m., it’s trunk or treat with the players, and the exhibition games begins at 6 p.m. with players in full costume.
Child, hot dogs, and treats will be available.
Admission is $1. There will be games and prizes between innings.
Kids are invited to wear their costumes.
Pictured: The 2022 Tate Baseball Halloween game. File photos.
Comments