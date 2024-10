Pine Meadow Elementary Holds Fall Carnival

Pine Meadow Elementary School held their Fall Carnival Saturday from 10 at the Hadji Shrine Template.

The event featured inflatables, carnival games, face painting, fun treats, pumpkin patch with over 100 pumpkins, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse and more.

There were also multipele food trucks at the event.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.