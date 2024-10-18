Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule

Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule, and a few Thursday night scores.

FLORIDA

Washington at Tate

Northview at Blountstown

Milton at West Florida

Crestview at Escambia

St. Michael Catholic (Ala.) at Pensacola High

Central vs. Vernon (played at Milton HS)

Navarre at Gulf Breeze

Pace 29, Pine Forest 6

ALABAMA

Flomaton at Hillcrest (Evergreen)

Escambia Academy at Monroe Academy

Satsuma at Escambia County (Atmore)

Excel at T.R. Miller

W.S. Neal at Jackson

