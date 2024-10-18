Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule
October 18, 2024
Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule, and a few Thursday night scores.
FLORIDA
- Washington at Tate
- Northview at Blountstown
- Milton at West Florida
- Crestview at Escambia
- St. Michael Catholic (Ala.) at Pensacola High
- Central vs. Vernon (played at Milton HS)
- Navarre at Gulf Breeze
- Pace 29, Pine Forest 6
ALABAMA
- Flomaton at Hillcrest (Evergreen)
- Escambia Academy at Monroe Academy
- Satsuma at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Excel at T.R. Miller
- W.S. Neal at Jackson
NorthEscambia.com photo.
