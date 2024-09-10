Reminder: Big Free Food Distribution Today In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will host a special food distribution on Tuesday, September 10 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street.

There will be a bag of food for the first 500 families, an estimated total of 25,000 pounds or more.

The distribution is sponsored by SEG Grocers/Winn Dixie and Farm Share. Organizers said residents of the greater Cantonment, Molino, Walnut Hill, Century and surrounding areas are invited. No identification is required.

The event will start at 3 p.m. Attendees should like up facing north on Webb Street. The bag of food will be placed directly in the vehicle.

