Jim Allen First Graders Learn About 9/11 (Photo Gallery)

“There were lots of heroes on 9-11. Everyone showed love. I can show love be being kind to others. I can help other.”

That’s what one student in Ms. Smith’s class wrote about 9/11 in a class project on Wednesday.

For more photos, click here.

The students discussed the importance of bravery, love for our country, and showing compassion, and how they can embody these values as first graders.

