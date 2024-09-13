Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule

September 13, 2024

Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule, and a few Thursday night scores.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FLORIDA

Milton at Tate
Central at Northview
Baker at Jay
West Florida at Walton
Bay at Escambia
Choctaw at Pine Forest
Gulf Breeze at Pace, 7:30
Pensacola at Destin
Pensacola Catholic at Montgomery (AL) Catholic
Washington Fort Walton Beach (Thurs)
Navarre Mosley (Thurs)

ALABAMA

T.R. Miller at Flomaton
Mobile Christian at Escambia County
W.S. Neal at Orange Beach

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated Pine Forest in Jamboree game earlier this year. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

