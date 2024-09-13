Biscuits Blast Past Blue Wahoos For Twinbill Sweep And Second-Half Crown

written by Bill Vilona

After fringes of a hurricane interrupted this final homestand, the Blue Wahoos returned Thursday and were hit with a power surge.

The Montgomery Biscuits blasted five home runs, including four by different players in the first game and a big first-inning blast in the nightcap, to sweep a doubleheader with 10-3 and 4-3 wins that clinched a second-half division crown and eliminated the Blue Wahoos from playoff contention.

Following the game, the Biscuits (80-54 overall, 40-25 in second half) celebrated in the visitors’ dugout with a variety of beverage sprays and chugs of beer.

Their playoff opponent in the Southern League divisional series next week will likely be the Biloxi Shuckers, who led late in their Thursday game over the Mississippi Braves with a magic number of one.

For the Blue Wahoos (68-65 overall, 30-35 in second half), it’s the first time they’ve missed the playoffs since 2021.

They faced long odds this week, needing to win at least five games against a Montgomery team loaded with nine of the top 10 prospects in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system.

Following Wednesday’s postponement – the first time the Blue Wahoos were forced to postpone a home game in two years — the Biscuits’ dual wins in two seven-inning games at Blue Wahoos Stadium continued a season trend. The weather Thursday turned sunny with a wind blowing out to left field and the Biscuits took full advantage.

They are now 19-8 this season against the Blue Wahoos. They’ve won all three games so far this week heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

The first game Thursday had the Biscuits holding a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning. The Blue Wahoos scored the game’s first run on newcomer Kemp Alderman’s second inning homer.

But in the sixth, the Biscuits got a pair of runs against Blue Wahoos reliever Chandler Jozwiak, then walloped three homers in the seventh against relievers Josh Ekness and Josh White in a five-run rally that blew open the game.

In Game 2, Montgomery shortstop Carson Williams, the No. 2 rated prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, hit a three-run homer off starter Jacob Miller. The Biscuits then made it 4-0 in the second after Jalen Battles reached on an error, then scored on Williams’ RBI single.

The Blue Wahoos halved the deficit on Johnny Olmstead’s two-run homer in the fourth inning. They added another on Andrew Pintar’s RBI double in the fifth inning, but left the bases loaded with one out in a sequence that proved decisive.

The Blue Wahoos did not get a base runner in the final two innings against the Biscuits bullpen.

These losses dropped the Blue Wahoos to a losing home record (32-34) this season. They have not won a six-game home series since the first week of June.

They will now try to get a win Friday in the fourth game of the series with righthander Tristian Stevens (2-3, 3.98 ERA) on the mound.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Friday, 6:05 p.m.

WHERE: BlueWahoos Stadium