Warm, Mix Of Sunshine And Showers

Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered showers for the next several days, according to the latest forecast. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the low 90s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Labor Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.