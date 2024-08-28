PPD Arrests Cantonment Man On Drug and Weapons Charges

The Pensacola Police Department recently arrested on Cantonment man on drug and weapon charges.

William Austin Thomann, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $9,500 bond.

A Pensacola Police Department officer got behind Thomann on Creighton Road and followed him to residence on house on Elaine Circle before initiating a traffic stop.

Thomann was extremely nervous, according to an arrest report, and admitted to not wearing a seat belt. An officer noted the faint smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle that was mostly masked by the “overwhelming smell of cigarette smoke.

Thomann claimed to have a medical marijuana card, but police said he could not produce it.

PPD said a search of the vehicle turned up 20 oxycodone pills, 16 grams of marijuana, a small glass pipe with residue, and 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a loaded 12-round magazine and one round in the chamber.

Police said the items were found wrapped in a shoebox for black Adidas size 11 tennis shoes.

“This was the same shoe the suspect wore on scene,” the report states.

Court records indicate Thomann has a prior third degree felony narcotics conviction.