Monteverde Magnificent As Blue Wahoos Win With One Hit Against M-Braves

written by Bill Vilona

The Blue Wahoos ended their season-high losing streak in a special way.

They received an unparalleled outing Tuesday night from starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde, then a shutdown performance by relievers Woo-Suk Go and Dale Stanavich to get a 1-0 victory against the Mississippi Braves, thus beginning their week-long homestand with a new mark in franchise history.

In ending their six-game slide, it became the first time the Blue Wahoos won a game despite getting just one hit. All 11 previous times they were one-hit in club history resulted in losses.

Monteverde, 26, a lefthander who helped the Blue Wahoos win their 2022 Southern League championship and was stellar last season, which led to being elevated to Triple-A Jacksonville this season, reproduced his dominant form.

He allowed just two hits in seven innings, no walks and 10 strikeouts. Monteverde didn’t hesitate when asked if this was his best performance of 2024.

“Yeah… finally,” he said, smiling. “It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster this year, but it’s always good to get another shutout under your belt, more more importantly help the team get back in the win column.”

When he exited, Woo-Suk Go and Stanavich followed in the eighth and ninth by not allowing a baserunner. It was the Blue Wahoos’ best overall pitching sequence of the season, holding the M-Braves to just two hits, no walks and racking up 12 strikeouts.

And it happened in a pivotal time as the Blue Wahoos (63-56 overall, 25-26 in second half) hope to stay in playoff contention. They had lost 11 of their past 13 games before Tuesday’s win.

“This series, coming off last week (against Tennessee Smokies), obviously we got swept and to be honest with you, we didn’t think we were out-teamed, if that makes sense,” Monteverde said. “We knew we have a good club here and we know what we’re capable of.

“So going into this week, I made it clear…not that I needed to, everybody in the clubhouse knows, this was a big week coming up. These guys (M-Braves) past us in the standings and we need to get back on the right track and win a series at our place.”

Neither team had a hit through the first four innings Tuesday. M-Braves starter Jhancarlos Lara had yielded five walks in that stretch, including two to begin the second inning, but the Blue Wahoos couldn’t take advantage.

The game’s first hit was a one-out single in the fifth inning by the M-Braves Adam Zabrowski – the first to reach base after Monteverde retired the first 13 batters he faced in order.

Monteverde then struck out the next two hitters and the Blue Wahoos manufactured a run in their half of the fifth inning.

Johnny Olmstead and Jakob Marsee had back-to-back walks with one out. On a double-steal attempt, Olmstead was throw out at third. But shortstop Jared Serna came through with a two out single after Olmstead got M-Braves shortstop Cal Conley to move out of position with aggressive baserunning.

From that point, the only M-Braves baserunner was thrown out on a steal attempt in the sixth inning. The rest of the way, the pitching was exceptional.

When it ended, Blue Wahoos catcher Joe Mack hugged Stanavich, then Mack gathered a water cooler bucket with Stanavich to dump on Monteverde while he was doing an on-field postgame interview.

“This clubhouse is great,” Monteverde said. “I look forward to coming to the ballpark every day. Nobody is pressing. We know we still have some time and can get rolling at any time.

“Sometimes, a game like this is when the offense (comes around). This wasn’t their best day, but they produced when they had to with timely hitting and (Tuesday) was one of those. Thankfully that was all it took. But the overall vibe and clubhouse atmosphere is great.”

This series brings some sentimentality. It is the final time the Blue Wahoos will play the Mississippi Braves in club history.

The M-Braves are moving to Columbus, Ga. in 2025 where they will play in remodeled stadium, Synovus Park (formerly Golden Park), located on the Chattahoochee River that separates the state line in Georgia-Alabama. A $50 million renovation is ongoing at the 98-year-old ballpark and the facility is on schedule to be ready for April 2025 when next season begins.

When the move happens, the Atlanta Braves will have all four of their top affiliates within the state of Georgia and all within a 2-hour plus drive of Atlanta with Gwinnett (Triple-A), Columbus, Rome, Ga. (High-A) and Augusta (Class A).

The second game of the series is set for Wednesday (6:05 p.m.) with the Blue Wahoos sending lefthander Luis Palacios on the mound against the M-Braves top pitcher Landon Harper (2-1, 1.46 ERA).