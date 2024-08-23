Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule (And A Few Thursday Scores)

Here is this week’s high school football schedule (and a few Thursday night scores):

FLORIDA

Tate at Fort Walton Beach

Destin at Northview

Jay at Vernon

Escambia at West Florida

Pensacola at Pine Forest

Washington at Williamson (Ala.)

Navarre at Pensacola Catholic

Milton at Crestview

Mary G. Montgomery (Ala.) at Pace

South Walton at Gulf Breeze (Saturday)

ALABAMA

Flomaton 23, Clarke County 15 (Thur)

T.R. Miller 28, Reeltown 7 (Thur)

Pictured: The Tate Aggies varsity defeated Pine Forest 10-7 last Friday night in preseason jamboree. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.