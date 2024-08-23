Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule (And A Few Thursday Scores)
August 23, 2024
Here is this week’s high school football schedule (and a few Thursday night scores):
FLORIDA
- Tate at Fort Walton Beach
- Destin at Northview
- Jay at Vernon
- Escambia at West Florida
- Pensacola at Pine Forest
- Washington at Williamson (Ala.)
- Navarre at Pensacola Catholic
- Milton at Crestview
- Mary G. Montgomery (Ala.) at Pace
- South Walton at Gulf Breeze (Saturday)
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 23, Clarke County 15 (Thur)
- T.R. Miller 28, Reeltown 7 (Thur)
Pictured: The Tate Aggies varsity defeated Pine Forest 10-7 last Friday night in preseason jamboree. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments