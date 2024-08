Flomaton Sweeps Northview In Straight Sets (With Gallery)

The Flomaton Hurricanes dominated the Northview Chiefs in a volleyball match on Tuesday night, winning in three straight sets.

The final scores were 25-17, 25-20, and 25-21.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Flomaton victory comes on the heels of a 2-0 loss to Faith Academy on Monday. Northview, meanwhile, had defeated Pine Forest 3-1 Monday night.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.