Atmore Police Arrest Two Century Women, Foley Resident On Drug Charges

August 27, 2024

Three people, including two Century residents, were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Highway 31 in Atmore.

The incident began when officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle heading towards Atmore from the Canoe area. After locating the vehicle, Atmore Police Department officers discovered the license plate was registered to another vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, 33-year-old Kiauna Grice of Century, and two passengers, 31-year old Tashawna Perkins of Century and 20-year old Hannah Reed of Foley, were detained.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reported that they discovered a quantity of controlled substances, including about one gram methamphetamine, one gram of synthetic cannabis (spice), and prescription Lortab and Tramadol.

Grice and Perkins were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, while Reed was charged with one count and an outstanding warrant from the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office.

All three were booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 