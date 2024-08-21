Ashlee Hofberger Wins Republican Primary For District 4 Escambia Commission

Ashlee Hofberger is the winner of the Republican Primary for the District 4 Seat on the Escambia County Commission.

The District 4 seat has been vacant since Robert Bender was appointed Supervisor of Elections in January. Gov. Ron DeSantis had the power to appoint a replacement but chose not to do so.

“I am so excited, beyond grateful to everyone that volunteered, and contributed, and everyone that got out and voted today.” she said after the win. “Thank you.”

“I believe our government’s top priority is to keep us safe,” she added. “And when you pick up the phone to call 911, the person who responds should have the tools and the skills to fix whatever emergency you are in. And I want to make sure that our firefighters and our EMTs and our law enforcement have the resources so they can do that.”

Hofberger is owner of The Wash Room laundromat and Bogeys Golf Suites. In 2012, she opened the emergency restoration firm Complete DKI and later sold it to the national company First Onsite in 2021.

She received 3,143 votes, or 38%. Walker Wilson had 2,735 (33%), and Buck Mitchell garnered 2,483 (30%).

Hofberger will still face Democratic candidate Ron Helms in November.