Amore Community Hospital Receives $2 Million Grant For Equipment

August 28, 2024

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) has announced a $2 million congressionally directed spending grant for Atmore Community Hospital.

The hospital, operated by the Escambia County (AL) Health Care Authority will purchase critical medical equipment with the funding, which was secured by Britt in the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024.

The award was formally announced by the Department of Health & Human Services this week.

“Health care is critical for the wellbeing of Alabamians across our great state, and modernized equipment is key to providing the best care for patients. As a daughter of rural Alabama, I understand that every community has different needs, which is why I worked to ensure Atmore Community Hospital received $2 million to procure equipment that will help bolster the care they provide,” said Britt. “I’m proud to have secured these funds during the 2024 Appropriations process, and I look forward to continuing my work on the committee to invest further into our families, our state, and our future.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 