Atmore Woman Arrested On Florida Vehicle Theft Warrant

Atmore police officers investigating a domestic disturbance report arrested a local woman wanted on an outstanding warrant from Escambia County, Florida.

The Atmore Police Department arrived on West Oak Street and discovered that Cecelia Penn Andrews, 61, had an outstanding Florida warrant for vehicle theft.

Andrews was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond to await extradition to Escambia County, Florida.