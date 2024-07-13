Showstoppers 8U Wins Softball National Championship

The Showstoppers 8U softball team went undefeated to win the 2024 USSA National Championship in Gulf Shores this week.

Several players were honored for their outstanding performance:

Offensive Player of the Game: Cami Flynn

Defensive Player of the Game: Hensley Parkerson

MVP Pitcher: Ember Polk

Tournament MVP: Elouise Wade

Tournament scores were as follows: