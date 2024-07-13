Showstoppers 8U Wins Softball National Championship
July 13, 2024
The Showstoppers 8U softball team went undefeated to win the 2024 USSA National Championship in Gulf Shores this week.
Several players were honored for their outstanding performance:
Offensive Player of the Game: Cami Flynn
Defensive Player of the Game: Hensley Parkerson
MVP Pitcher: Ember Polk
Tournament MVP: Elouise Wade
Tournament scores were as follows:
Game 1: Showstoppers vs. Klutch: 11-1
Game 2: Showstoppers vs. Santa Rosa Schockwave: 18-11
Game 3: Showstoppers vs. River Region Misfits: 17-0
Game 4: Showstoppers vs. Oklahoma Chilis
