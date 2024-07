Highland Baptist Holding Molino Community Back To School Bash Today

Highland Baptist Church in Molino will host the Molino Community Back to School Bash Wednesday evening.

There will be a school supply giveaway, snacks, lawn games and haircuts.

The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on the lawn of the “Highland House” next door to the church at 6240 North Highway 95A.