Catholic’s TJ McCants Drafted By Chicago White Sox

Pensacola Catholic High School graduate TJ McCants was selection in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.

McCants played college baseball at Ole Miss and Alabama. He went to the White Sox as the 469th overall pick.

In one season for the Crimson Tide, McCants made 56 starts for Alabama in the outfield. He had a .306 batting average with 17 home runs and 53 RBOs. McCants also had 14 stolen bases.