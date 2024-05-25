Man Charged With Trafficking After ECSO Closes ‘Drug House’

An Ensley man was arrested on drug charges in Ensley, closing another drug house, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team served a search warrant in the 8600 block of Gardenia Circle.

The ECSO said during the search, deputies located $952 cash, 44.5 grams of fentanyl, 64.5 grams of methamphetamine, 82.5 grams of marijuana, a handgun, and a stolen 16-foot enclosed trailer.

Christopher Tod Benton was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The labels on the evidence photo (below) were added by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.