Mallory “Buck” Walker Jr

May 30, 2024

Mallory “Buck” Walker Jr, 79, of Century Florida, passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2024.

Buck was born on December 30, 1944, to the late Mallory Walker Sr. and Johnnie Walker. He was a graduate of Pensacola High School and retired from the United States postal service. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Alice McClung.

He is survived by his wife, Nora Walker; sons, Jason (Laurel), Justin (Maureen), Jeremy Walker; daughter, Mallory Walker; stepchildren, Ashley (Mike) Carnley, and Levin Faulk; sister, Judy (Ed) Norton; brothers, Billy Walker, Scott (Cindy) Walker, and Mark (Linda) Walker; and 13 grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be on Friday May 31, 2024, at Lewis Funeral Home Cornerstone Chapel 4003 Highway 4 Jay, Florida 32565, with visitation from 1:00-2:00pm and service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow immediately at Pine Level Baptist Church Cemetery.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 