Mallory “Buck” Walker Jr

Mallory “Buck” Walker Jr, 79, of Century Florida, passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2024.

Buck was born on December 30, 1944, to the late Mallory Walker Sr. and Johnnie Walker. He was a graduate of Pensacola High School and retired from the United States postal service. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Alice McClung.

He is survived by his wife, Nora Walker; sons, Jason (Laurel), Justin (Maureen), Jeremy Walker; daughter, Mallory Walker; stepchildren, Ashley (Mike) Carnley, and Levin Faulk; sister, Judy (Ed) Norton; brothers, Billy Walker, Scott (Cindy) Walker, and Mark (Linda) Walker; and 13 grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be on Friday May 31, 2024, at Lewis Funeral Home Cornerstone Chapel 4003 Highway 4 Jay, Florida 32565, with visitation from 1:00-2:00pm and service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow immediately at Pine Level Baptist Church Cemetery.