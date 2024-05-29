Jury Finds Cantonment Woman Not Guilty Of Burglary, Battery

May 29, 2024

A Cantonment woman has been found not guilty of first degree felony burglary with a battery and misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm.

Christine Elizabeth Haynes, now 45, was charged in 2022 after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Haynes knocked on the door before forcing her way into a home where her biological child resided despite not having custody.

An adult female suffered bruising and swelling on her right eye and also had scratches on her neck, chest and arms, deputies said.

After deliberation, an Escambia County jury returned a not guilty verdict.

