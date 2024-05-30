Hostetler’s Heroics Help Wahoos To Second Straight Shutout Win

May 30, 2024

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos locked down their second consecutive shutout win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night, riding a ninth-inning RBI single from Bennett Hostetler to a 1-0 victory.

Luis Palacios, Dale Stanavich and Matt Pushard (W, 2-1) held the Shuckers to five hits, one night after a six-hit shutout win in the series opener. The Pensacola pitching staff hasn’t allowed a run in 20.0 innings dating back to the seventh inning of their Sunday game against Tennessee.

The victory helped the Blue Wahoos climb to within 1.5 games of first-place Montgomery with 22 games to play in the first half. The Biscuits were idle in Mississippi due to rain, and will play a doubleheader on Thursday. It marked Biloxi’s ninth consecutive loss, tying a franchise record.

Palacios worked 6.0 scoreless innings, scattering four hits and striking out two. Dale Stanavich was impressive in his Double-A debut, striking out three batters in 1.1 innings. Pushard entered with two on and one out in the eighth, working out of the jam to keep the game scoreless to the ninth.

Paul McIntosh led off the ninth inning with a double against Adam Seminaris (L, 0-2), who to that point had turned in 3.0 hitless frames in relief of starter Shane Smith. Two batter later, Hostetler grounded a single to left field that scored McIntosh for a 1-0 Blue Wahoos lead.

Pushard retired the Shuckers in order in the ninth to complete Pensacola’s second shutout win in a row.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Biloxi on Thursday. First pitch from Shuckers Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m

