FDOT Reimburses Escambia County Over $1.5 Million For New Dawson Road Bridge

Escambia County has received reimbursements totaling over $1.5 million from the state after replacing a bride on Dawson Road near Century.

Temporary repairs were made in 2016 to the structurally deficient timber bridge over Pritchell Mill Branch that was constructed in 1965.

It has now been replaced with a 76-foot long concrete structure. The project also included replacement of about 270 feet of roadway, curb and gutter, guardrail improvements and ditch grading. The new bridge opened in January.

The total project cost was about $1.7 million, and the Florida Department of Transportation has now reimbursed the county $1,577,272 under Florida Department of Transportation Local Agency Partnership Agreement (FDOT/LAP) approved in 2017.

Escambia County will put the money back into Local Option Sales Tax budgets to fund other bridge replacement projects.

Pictured: A new bridge on Dawson Road as seen January 22, 2024. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.